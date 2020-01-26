Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Head to Head Survey

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.10% 11.06% 1.56% Riverview Financial 6.50% 5.75% 0.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and Riverview Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $988.15 million 2.45 $215.71 million $2.73 9.17 Riverview Financial $60.73 million 1.92 $10.86 million N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Simmons First National and Riverview Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 2 0 2.40 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National presently has a consensus target price of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Riverview Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Simmons First National pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Riverview Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Riverview Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

