Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Down 30.3% in January

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 158,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

