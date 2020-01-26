SingularDTV Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,398.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $12,398.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Liqui, Binance, Ethfinex, Braziliex and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

