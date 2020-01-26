SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

