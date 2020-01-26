SIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SIX has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $133,180.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. During the last week, SIX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. SIX’s official website is six.network. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&.

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

