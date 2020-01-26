SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $329,663.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. SnowGem has a market cap of $329,663.00 and approximately $85,028.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01941294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00750577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00103202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00618586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,762,800 coins and its circulating supply is 21,685,708 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

