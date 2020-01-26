Sociall (SCL) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Sociall token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Cryptopia. Sociall has a market cap of $64,524.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

