Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.56 Million

Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce $42.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.89 million and the lowest is $39.13 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $57.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $221.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.96 million to $224.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $203.54 million, with estimates ranging from $168.08 million to $230.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 923,671 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

