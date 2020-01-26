Soma (SCT) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Soma has a market cap of $124,057.00 and $47,817.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Soma has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Soma token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073420 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,529.98 or 1.00804244 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00041793 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soma is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

