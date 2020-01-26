SONM Achieves Market Cap of $4.16 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. SONM has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $106,008.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Liqui and Binance. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SONM

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. SONM’s official website is sonm.io.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, Tidex, Liqui, Binance, OKEx, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

