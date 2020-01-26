SophiaTX Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Bit-Z and Liquid. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $524,460.00 and $20,263.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.05615738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Hotbit, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

