Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.83 Million

Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will post $824.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $803.25 million to $846.40 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $786.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 86.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

