SpaceChain Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $230,222.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinnest, EXX, Upbit, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.