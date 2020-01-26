SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 26.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $204,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

