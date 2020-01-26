Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0502 on Top Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 28% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 54.2% lower against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.23 million and $142.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

