Spectrum Achieves Market Cap of $42,886.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market cap of $42,886.00 and $27,664.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

