Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.0707 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $882,816.00 and $1,737.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052301 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072972 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,644.65 or 1.00606007 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038870 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

