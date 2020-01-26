SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $279,678.00 and approximately $14,996.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $50.98, $24.43 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.01303032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00210079 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001924 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

