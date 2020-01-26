SportyCo (SPF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $188.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $54,439.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, ChaoEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbe, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

