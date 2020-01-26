SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report $362.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.50 million and the highest is $363.70 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $538.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE FLOW opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in SPX Flow by 573.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in SPX Flow by 390.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SPX Flow by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

