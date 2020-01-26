Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,998,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -592.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

