StableUSD (USDS) Trading Down 0% This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $10.93 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00203152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00125017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,715,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,676,941 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

