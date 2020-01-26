Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 4,216 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 4.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 38,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

