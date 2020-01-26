Stack Financial Management Inc Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 6,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.