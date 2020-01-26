Stakenet (XSN) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,270,915 coins and its circulating supply is 93,323,587 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

