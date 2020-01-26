Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.94 billion to $28.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

