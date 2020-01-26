StarterCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $10,090.00 and $10.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03252729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StarterCoin Token Profile

StarterCoin launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

