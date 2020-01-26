State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 110,250 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,250 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $185.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

