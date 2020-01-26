State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,300 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.44 on Friday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

