State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

