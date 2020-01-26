State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $263.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $264.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average is $228.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

