State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,480,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,829,000 after buying an additional 593,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,258,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $144.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

