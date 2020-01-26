State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in TJX Companies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 441,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.19 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

