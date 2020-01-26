State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 359,300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 360,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 131,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

