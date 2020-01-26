State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,469,000 after acquiring an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,264.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

