State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.15 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.