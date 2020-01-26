State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in General Electric by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in General Electric by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

