State of Michigan Retirement System Has $146.54 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $146,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.