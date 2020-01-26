State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.09 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

