State of Michigan Retirement System Has $26.70 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 835.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.22% of J M Smucker worth $26,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $107.67 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.