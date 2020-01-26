State of Michigan Retirement System Has $29.01 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

