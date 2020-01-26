State of Michigan Retirement System Has $71.41 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.