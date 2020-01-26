State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.95% of II-VI worth $29,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in II-VI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in II-VI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of IIVI opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.01. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

