State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 480,794 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

NYSE CVS opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

