State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Boston Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

UPS stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

