State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $14.98 Million Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in TransUnion by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

TransUnion stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22.

In other news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,241,815.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,999,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,726. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.