State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 53,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of DHR opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.