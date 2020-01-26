State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after acquiring an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

