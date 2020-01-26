State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,421,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,894,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $54.55 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

