State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cintas worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $283.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.69. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $181.17 and a 1 year high of $287.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.